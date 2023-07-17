Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will play Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 120 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Minnesota is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Twins' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Minnesota ranks 21st in the majors with 400 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.1) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

Twins pitchers have a 1.172 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-3) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, July 8, when he tossed six innings while giving up six earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Gray has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles L 15-2 Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Kenta Maeda Ken Waldichuk 7/15/2023 Athletics W 10-7 Away Pablo Lopez Austin Pruitt 7/16/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners - Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners - Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners - Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners - Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox - Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home - Dylan Cease

