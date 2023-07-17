How to Watch the Twins vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will play Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 120 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- Minnesota is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- The Twins' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Minnesota ranks 21st in the majors with 400 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.1) among MLB offenses.
- Minnesota averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.
- Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.
- Twins pitchers have a 1.172 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-3) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, July 8, when he tossed six innings while giving up six earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Gray has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Wells
|7/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 15-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Kyle Gibson
|7/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-7
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Austin Pruitt
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|JP Sears
|7/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|7/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Bryan Woo
|7/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Lance Lynn
|7/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Dylan Cease
