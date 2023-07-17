Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael A. Taylor -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .214 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 49.4% of his 79 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 79), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has an RBI in 18 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (27.8%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.226
|AVG
|.200
|.256
|OBP
|.264
|.419
|SLG
|.391
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|12
|46/4
|K/BB
|40/8
|5
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 94 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (7-5) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, July 9 against the Houston Astros, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.66), second in WHIP (.978), and 34th in K/9 (8.8).
