Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .209 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 48.4% of his 64 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games this year, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19 games this year (29.7%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 21 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|35
|.234
|AVG
|.190
|.302
|OBP
|.263
|.426
|SLG
|.380
|8
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|14
|26/9
|K/BB
|29/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.66), second in WHIP (.978), and 34th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
