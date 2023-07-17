Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .481 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Read More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .245 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Farmer has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Farmer has driven in a run in 13 games this season (21.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 24 of 62 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 27 .238 AVG .253 .322 OBP .284 .371 SLG .386 8 XBH 6 3 HR 2 9 RBI 11 31/7 K/BB 21/4 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings