The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .715, fueled by an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .408. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa has had a hit in 54 of 82 games this season (65.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 82), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has had at least one RBI in 29.3% of his games this season (24 of 82), with more than one RBI 11 times (13.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 of 82 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .234 AVG .230 .306 OBP .308 .400 SLG .414 14 XBH 18 4 HR 7 19 RBI 21 36/15 K/BB 45/18 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings