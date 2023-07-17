Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton (.222 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 54 hits, batting .199 this season with 28 extra-base hits.
- Buxton has gotten a hit in 38 of 76 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (19.7%).
- He has gone deep in 14 games this season (18.4%), homering in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (28.9%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (43.4%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.213
|AVG
|.182
|.273
|OBP
|.308
|.487
|SLG
|.331
|17
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|11
|50/11
|K/BB
|46/22
|3
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 30th, .978 WHIP ranks second, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 34th.
