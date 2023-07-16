Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.280 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Athletics.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .239.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 36 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.0%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven in a run in 15 games this season (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 26 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.229
|AVG
|.248
|.324
|OBP
|.317
|.385
|SLG
|.349
|9
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|27/10
|K/BB
|34/7
|9
|SB
|9
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.07).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 133 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.88), sixth in WHIP (1.033), and 37th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
