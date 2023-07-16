Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (47-46) will match up against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (25-69) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, July 16. First pitch is set for 4:07 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +155. A 7.5-run over/under has been listed in this game.

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (8-6, 3.70 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (1-6, 3.88 ERA)

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 36, or 61%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 9-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Twins went 5-4 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 25 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 13 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Willi Castro 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

