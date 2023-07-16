JP Sears will take the mound for the Oakland Athletics against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in MLB play with 118 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota's .402 slugging percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Twins are 24th in MLB with a .233 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (395 total runs).

The Twins are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .311.

Twins batters strike out 10.1 times per game, the most in the majors.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.71 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.171).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (8-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 124 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Ryan has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this year heading into this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 18 appearances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles L 15-2 Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Kenta Maeda Ken Waldichuk 7/15/2023 Athletics W 10-7 Away Pablo Lopez Austin Pruitt 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/18/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/19/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/20/2023 Mariners - Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox - Home Joe Ryan -

