The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .715, fueled by an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .410. All three of those stats are best among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa has recorded a hit in 54 of 81 games this season (66.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (19.8%).

He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 81), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has driven home a run in 24 games this season (29.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 29 of 81 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 43 .234 AVG .233 .306 OBP .304 .400 SLG .419 14 XBH 18 4 HR 7 19 RBI 21 36/15 K/BB 44/17 0 SB 0

