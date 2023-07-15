The Oakland Athletics (25-68) hope to break their five-game losing run against the Minnesota Twins (46-46), at 7:07 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (5-5) to the mound, while Hogan Harris (2-3) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Twins vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (5-5, 3.89 ERA) vs Harris - OAK (2-3, 6.07 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins' Lopez (5-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5, when he allowed four hits in nine scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.89 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .220.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hogan Harris

Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.07 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, July 6, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Over nine games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.07 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.

Harris has registered one quality start this season.

Harris has put up six starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his nine appearances this season.

