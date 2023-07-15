Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (46-46) will visit Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (25-68) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday, July 15, with a start time of 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +190. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (5-5, 3.89 ERA) vs Hogan Harris - OAK (2-3, 6.07 ERA)

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 35, or 60.3%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 3-3 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Twins went 4-4 across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 25, or 27.5%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a mark of 6-26 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +190 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

