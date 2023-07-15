The Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Thomas Detry is currently in third place with a score of -6.

Looking to bet on Thomas Detry at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Thomas Detry Insights

Detry has finished better than par four times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 13 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 13 rounds, Detry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Detry has finished in the top five once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Detry has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 28 -6 267 0 17 2 4 $1.9M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

In Detry's previous two entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 every time, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been seventh.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Detry finished third in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,237 yards, The Renaissance Club is set up as a par-70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,020 yards.

Detry will take to the 7,237-yard course this week at The Renaissance Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,277 yards during the past year.

Detry's Last Time Out

Detry was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which landed him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Detry shot better than just 3% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Detry carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detry carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Detry's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

At that most recent competition, Detry's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Detry ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detry underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Detry Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Detry's performance prior to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.