Held from July 13-16, Rasmus Hojgaard is set to play in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

Looking to place a wager on Hojgaard at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Rasmus Hojgaard Insights

Hojgaard has finished better than par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Hojgaard has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Hojgaard has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Hojgaard has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 48 -3 281 0 1 0 0 $10,064

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while The Renaissance Club is set for a longer 7,237 yards.

The Renaissance Club has had an average tournament score of +2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Hojgaard will take to the 7,237-yard course this week at The Renaissance Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,436 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of +1. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +2.

Hojgaard's Last Time Out

Hojgaard was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.38-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was poor, putting him in the 15th percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Hojgaard shot better than 35% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Hojgaard fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Hojgaard recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.8).

Hojgaard carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 4.5 on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Hojgaard's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

Hojgaard finished the PGA Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the four par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Hojgaard finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

