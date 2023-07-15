The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .211 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Taylor has had a hit in 38 of 77 games this year (49.4%), including multiple hits nine times (11.7%).

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (11.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this season (17 of 77), with more than one RBI seven times (9.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .226 AVG .194 .256 OBP .263 .419 SLG .369 12 XBH 10 6 HR 4 17 RBI 10 46/4 K/BB 38/8 5 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings