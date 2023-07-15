Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Kyle Farmer, who went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI last time in action, take on Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .240 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Farmer has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this season (31 of 60), with at least two hits nine times (15.0%).
- He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 60), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.0%.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|25
|.238
|AVG
|.243
|.322
|OBP
|.278
|.371
|SLG
|.338
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|8
|31/7
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.03 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Harris (2-3) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.07 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.07, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
