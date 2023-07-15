Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .619 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Oakland Athletics, with Austin Pruitt on the hill, on July 15 at 7:07 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Athletics.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Austin Pruitt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Athletics Player Props
|Twins vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Athletics
|Twins vs Athletics Odds
|Twins vs Athletics Prediction
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .184 with eight doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (30 of 70), with multiple hits six times (8.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this season (24.3%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 70 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.184
|AVG
|.184
|.300
|OBP
|.298
|.408
|SLG
|.541
|12
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|11
|12
|RBI
|18
|49/16
|K/BB
|47/15
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.03 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Pruitt (1-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.86 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .273 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.