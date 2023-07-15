After the second round of the Barbasol Championship, Jason Dufner is in ninth at -9.

Looking to place a bet on Jason Dufner at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jason Dufner Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Dufner has shot below par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Dufner has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Dufner has had an average finish of 42nd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Dufner has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 54 -1 284 0 10 0 0 $290,589

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Dufner's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 24th.

Dufner made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 314 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

The average course Dufner has played in the past year has been 18 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Dufner's Last Time Out

Dufner finished in the 36th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 65th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.95).

Dufner was better than 85% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Dufner recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Dufner carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.6).

Dufner's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the field average (6.4).

At that last outing, Dufner posted a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Dufner finished the John Deere Classic recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Dufner finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Dufner Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Dufner's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.