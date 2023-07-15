Carlota Ciganda is in the field from July 13-16 in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, taking on a par-71, 6,561-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Ciganda at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Carlota Ciganda Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ciganda has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in six of her last 18 rounds played.

Ciganda has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Ciganda has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in her past five events.

Ciganda has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Ciganda has finished in the top 20 in three consecutive tournaments.

Ciganda will try to make the cut for the fifth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 20 -7 275 0 17 3 5 $1.3M

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Ciganda finished 10th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 453 yards longer than the 6,561-yard par 71 at this week's event.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Ciganda has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,560 yards, one yard shorter than the 6,561-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Ciganda's Last Time Out

Ciganda was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open ranked in the 42nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.22).

Ciganda shot better than 82% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 5.02.

Ciganda carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ciganda had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.0).

Ciganda carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that most recent tournament, Ciganda's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Ciganda finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ciganda had two bogeys or worse, fewer than the field average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Ciganda Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

