Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Carlos Correa (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.301), slugging percentage (.404) and OPS (.704) this season.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 53 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (13.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has driven home a run in 23 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (35.0%), including four games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.234
|AVG
|.222
|.306
|OBP
|.296
|.400
|SLG
|.407
|14
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|19
|36/15
|K/BB
|44/17
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.03 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris (2-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.07 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.07, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.