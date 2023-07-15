Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .222 with a double, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Hogan Harris) at 7:07 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (54) this season while batting .205 with 28 extra-base hits.
- In 51.4% of his 74 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has driven in a run in 21 games this year (28.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44.6% of his games this season (33 of 74), with two or more runs nine times (12.2%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|33
|.213
|AVG
|.195
|.273
|OBP
|.321
|.487
|SLG
|.354
|17
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|10
|50/11
|K/BB
|42/21
|3
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.03 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.07 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 6.07 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
