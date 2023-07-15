Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on July 15 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .267 with nine doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 35 of 57 games this season (61.4%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (19.3%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (5.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in 15 games this season (26.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.3%).
- In 13 games this season (22.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.242
|AVG
|.294
|.330
|OBP
|.406
|.385
|SLG
|.388
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|26/11
|K/BB
|24/11
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.03 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.07 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Detroit Tigers, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.07, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
