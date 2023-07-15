Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on July 15 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .267 with nine doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 35 of 57 games this season (61.4%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (19.3%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (5.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in 15 games this season (26.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.3%).

In 13 games this season (22.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .242 AVG .294 .330 OBP .406 .385 SLG .388 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 11 RBI 7 26/11 K/BB 24/11 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings