Friday, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins square off against the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Orioles.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .207 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 45.9% of his 61 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 19.7% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.1% of his games this season, Kepler has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (13.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (32.8%), including five games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .234 AVG .183 .302 OBP .258 .426 SLG .394 8 XBH 9 5 HR 7 16 RBI 14 26/9 K/BB 26/9 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings