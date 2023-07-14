Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Friday, Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins take on the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Orioles.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .273 with nine doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
- In 62.5% of his games this year (35 of 56), Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 5.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this year (26.8%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.4%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 13 of 56 games (23.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.242
|AVG
|.309
|.330
|OBP
|.417
|.385
|SLG
|.407
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|26/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.04 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.4 per game).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.