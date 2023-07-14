Friday, Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins take on the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Orioles.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .273 with nine doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.

In 62.5% of his games this year (35 of 56), Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 5.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this year (26.8%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.4%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 13 of 56 games (23.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .242 AVG .309 .330 OBP .417 .385 SLG .407 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 11 RBI 7 26/11 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

