Jannik Sinner (No. 8 ranking) will face Roman Safiullin (No. 92) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 11.

In this Quarterfinal match against Safiullin (+425), Sinner is favored with -650 odds.

Jannik Sinner vs. Roman Safiullin Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jannik Sinner vs. Roman Safiullin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has an 86.7% chance to win.

Jannik Sinner Roman Safiullin -650 Odds to Win Match +425 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 19.0% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 61.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.2

Jannik Sinner vs. Roman Safiullin Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Sinner beat Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Safiullin came out on top 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 versus Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Sinner has played 70 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.1 games per match (36.6 in best-of-five matches).

Sinner has played nine matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 25.8 games per match (29.8 in best-of-five matches).

Safiullin is averaging 23.0 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.3% of those games.

Safiullin is averaging 22.0 games per match and 10.4 games per set through eight matches on grass courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Sinner and Safiullin have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

