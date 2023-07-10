There are four matches in Wimbledon (grass) round of 16 today, highlighted by No. 6-ranked Ons Jabeur against No. 9 Petra Kvitova. All the action can be found via live stream.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: July 10

Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 10

Match Round Match Time Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva Round of 16 6:00 AM ET Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Elena Rybakina Round of 16 8:30 AM ET Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Round of 16 10:00 AM ET Ons Jabeur vs. Petra Kvitova Round of 16 10:25 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Jabeur vs. Kvitova

Jabeur has won one title so far this year, and her record is 17-8.

Kvitova has registered a 23-7 record on the year, claiming two tournament wins.

Jabeur has played 25 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.2 games per match.

On grass, Jabeur has played six matches this year, totaling 19.5 games per match while winning 56.4% of games.

So far this year, Jabeur has won 43.1% of her return games and 67.6% of her service games.

So far this year, Kvitova has played 30 total matches (across all court types), with a 56.3% game winning percentage. She averages 21 games per match and 10 games per set.

On grass surfaces, Kvitova has played eight matches (averaging 20.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set).

Kvitova has amassed a service game winning percentage of 78.9% on all surfaces (247-for-313 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 33.9% (107-for-316 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Marketa Vondrousova Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 16 Mirra Andreeva Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5 Round of 32 Jessica Pegula Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 Round of 16 Iga Swiatek Belinda Bencic 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 Round of 16 Elina Svitolina Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 Round of 16

