Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .246 with nine doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 35 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has driven in a run in 15 games this season (23.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (39.1%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.234
|AVG
|.257
|.330
|OBP
|.318
|.394
|SLG
|.347
|9
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|27/10
|K/BB
|27/6
|9
|SB
|8
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.73 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.73 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.364 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.