How to Watch the Twins vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 9
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins hit the field against Adam Frazier and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field on Sunday, at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are eighth-best in MLB action with 114 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .400 slugging percentage ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Twins' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
- Minnesota has the No. 24 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (378 total runs).
- The Twins rank 25th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.
- The Twins strike out 10 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Minnesota has a 3.54 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.151).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan (8-5 with a 3.42 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Ryan is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the year in this outing.
- Ryan is trying to secure his 16th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/3/2023
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Austin Cox
|7/4/2023
|Royals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Zack Greinke
|7/5/2023
|Royals
|W 5-0
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Alec Marsh
|7/7/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Cole Irvin
|7/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Wells
|7/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Kyle Gibson
|7/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
