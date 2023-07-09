On Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Target Center, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-9) face A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (16-2), beginning at 7:00 PM ET on BSN and FOX Networks.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Aces matchup in this article.

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN and FOX Networks

BSN and FOX Networks Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Lynx have compiled a 10-7-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 13.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-5.

Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Aces games have hit the over nine out of 17 times this season.

Lynx games have hit the over eight out of 18 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.