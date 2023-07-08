Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Byron Buxton, Adley Rutschman and others in the Minnesota Twins-Baltimore Orioles matchup at Target Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gray Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Sonny Gray (4-2) for his 18th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old's 2.40 ERA ranks first, 1.249 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jul. 2 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Braves Jun. 26 6.2 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 5.0 6 3 3 5 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 4.0 3 2 2 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 5.0 5 1 1 5 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has put up 53 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .211/.304/.446 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 4 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Royals Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 2 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has put up 68 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs.

He has a slash line of .226/.299/.405 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 3 4-for-5 1 0 1 5 at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has recorded 87 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He has a .274/.377/.418 slash line so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jul. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 at Yankees Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Yankees Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 85 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .266/.334/.480 slash line so far this year.

Santander heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with four doubles and four walks.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

