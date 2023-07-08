Byron Buxton will lead the charge for the Minnesota Twins (45-44) on Saturday, July 8, when they match up with Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (52-35) at Target Field at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles +105 moneyline odds. The matchup's total has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-2, 2.40 ERA) vs Tyler Wells - BAL (6-4, 3.19 ERA)

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.

The Twins have a record of 30-19 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (61.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Twins have a 3-2 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Orioles have won in 20, or 51.3%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Orioles have won 14 of 28 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+165) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+135) Willi Castro 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 7th 1st

