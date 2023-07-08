Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (45-44) and Baltimore Orioles (52-35) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on July 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-2) to the mound, while Tyler Wells (6-4) will get the nod for the Orioles.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 55 times and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 30-19 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 376 (4.2 per game).

The Twins have a 3.51 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule