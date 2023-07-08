Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Kyle Farmer (batting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .244 with seven doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Farmer has recorded a hit in 30 of 57 games this season (52.6%), including nine multi-hit games (15.8%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.0%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Farmer has an RBI in 11 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season (22 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|24
|.250
|AVG
|.236
|.330
|OBP
|.263
|.390
|SLG
|.306
|8
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|29/7
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Orioles will send Wells (6-4) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.19), first in WHIP (.902), and 29th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
