Kevin Streelman is in 10th place, with a score of -8, following the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Kevin Streelman Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Streelman has finished better than par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Streelman has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Streelman has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Streelman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 45 -3 269 0 16 0 1 $792,244

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Streelman's past nine appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 two times, and his average finish has been 39th.

Streelman has made the cut in six of his past nine appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Streelman played this event was in 2023, and he finished 89th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,011 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this week's event.

Streelman will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,277 yards in the past year.

Streelman's Last Time Out

Streelman was in the 33rd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 46th percentile of the field.

Streelman shot better than 48% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Streelman carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Streelman carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.7).

Streelman recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that last outing, Streelman's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Streelman ended the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Streelman finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Streelman's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

