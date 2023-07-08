The U.S. Women’s Open is entering the final round, and Amy Yang is currently in 19th with a score of +4.

Looking to place a wager on Amy Yang at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Amy Yang Insights

Yang has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Yang has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Yang has finished in the top five once in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Yang has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Yang hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 29 -5 273 0 17 2 2 $676,556

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In Yang's past two appearances at this event, she has finished among the top 20 once, and her average finish has been 19th.

In her past two appearances at this tournament, she has made the cut once.

Yang finished 19th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Pebble Beach Golf Links measures 6,509 yards for this tournament, 505 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,014).

Yang will take to the 6,509-yard course this week at Pebble Beach Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 6,568 yards during the past year.

Yang's Last Time Out

Yang finished in the 66th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of par.

She finished in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 4.09 strokes on those 44 holes.

Yang shot better than 46% of the competitors at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Yang shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Yang carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.6).

Yang's six birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the field average of 3.5.

At that last competition, Yang had a bogey or worse on eight of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Yang finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Yang recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Yang Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Yang's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.