Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Alex Kirilloff (hitting .355 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .274 with eight doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Kirilloff has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, Kirilloff has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 13 of 55 games (23.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.241
|AVG
|.309
|.333
|OBP
|.417
|.379
|SLG
|.407
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|26/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (6-4) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 16th, .902 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
