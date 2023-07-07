On Friday, July 7 at 8:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (45-43) host the Baltimore Orioles (51-35) at Target Field. Bailey Ober will get the nod for the Twins, while Cole Irvin will take the mound for the Orioles.

The Twins are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Orioles (+125). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (5-4, 2.70 ERA) vs Irvin - BAL (1-3, 6.32 ERA)

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 34 (63%) of those contests.

The Twins have an 18-11 record (winning 62.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (50%) in those contests.

The Orioles have a win-loss record of 5-6 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Willi Castro 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 7th 1st

