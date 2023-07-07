Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will try to knock off Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins when the teams meet on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB play with 114 total home runs.

Minnesota is 17th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .233 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Minnesota is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (375 total).

The Twins' .310 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Twins strike out 10.1 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.53 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.155).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Ober is looking to secure his fifth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Ober will try to prolong a 14-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals W 9-3 Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals W 5-0 Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.