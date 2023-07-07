Friday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (45-43) matching up with the Baltimore Orioles (51-35) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Cole Irvin (1-3, 6.32 ERA).

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 34, or 63%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won 18 of its 29 games, or 62.1%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored 375 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.53 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule