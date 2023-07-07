Napheesa Collier and the Phoenix Mercury will duke it out when the Minnesota Lynx (8-9) meet the Mercury (3-13) at Target Center on Friday, July 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota prevailed by a final score of 90-83 in its last game against Indiana. Leading the way on offense for the Lynx was Collier, who wound up with 21 points and eight rebounds. Kayla McBride posted 21 points and six rebounds. Phoenix is coming into this game having lost to New York 99-95 in their last outing. Diana Taurasi led the team with 23 points and seven assists.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-175 to win)

Lynx (-175 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+145 to win)

Mercury (+145 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-4.5)

Lynx (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx are seventh in the WNBA with 80.2 points per game so far this year. At the other end of the court, they rank eighth with 83.9 points allowed per contest.

Minnesota is averaging 34.8 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing 34.3 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

This season, the Lynx rank seventh in the league in assists, averaging 18.9 per game.

With 12.9 turnovers per game, Minnesota is fifth in the WNBA. It forces 12.7 turnovers per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

It's been a tough stretch for the Lynx in terms of three-pointers, as they are tallying just 6.5 made threes per game (third-worst in WNBA) and are draining just 30.6% of their attempted three-pointers (second-worst).

Minnesota has found it difficult to stop threes, ranking worst in the league with 9.2 treys allowed per game. It ranks ninth by allowing a 35.9% three-point percentage to opposing teams this season.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx have scored at a higher rate when playing at home than away from home in the 2023 season (81.1 at home versus 79.3 on the road), but have allowed the same number of points at home as on the road (83.9 opponent points per game regardless of venue).

In home games, Minnesota averages 35.3 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 32.5, while on the road it averages 34.4 per game and allows 35.9.

The Lynx average 19.5 assists per home contest, 1.2 more than their average on the road in 2023 (18.3). During 2023, Minnesota has more turnovers at home than on the road (13.5 turnovers per game at home versus 12.3 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (12.1 per game at home versus 13.2 on the road).

The Lynx knock down 0.2 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (6.6).They also shoot a lower percentage at home (30.5% in home games compared to 30.6% on the road).

Minnesota allows 1.5999999999999996 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (10). It also allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (35.3% in home games compared to 36.4% on the road).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx are 2-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

The Lynx have played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Against the spread, Minnesota is 9-7-0 this season.

Minnesota has one win ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Lynx a 63.6% chance to win.

