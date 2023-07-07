Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .209.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (12.3%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Taylor has an RBI in 17 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 21 of 73 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.220
|AVG
|.196
|.246
|OBP
|.265
|.415
|SLG
|.373
|11
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|10
|44/3
|K/BB
|37/8
|5
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.32 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the lefty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .308 batting average against him.
