After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Cole Irvin) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler has five doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .218.
  • Kepler has had a hit in 28 of 58 games this year (48.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (22.4%).
  • In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Kepler has had an RBI in 19 games this year (32.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 32
.262 AVG .183
.319 OBP .258
.476 SLG .394
8 XBH 9
5 HR 7
16 RBI 14
22/7 K/BB 26/9
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.32 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.