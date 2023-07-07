Jose Miranda -- .094 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda is hitting .209 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Miranda has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 38 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Miranda has driven in a run in 10 games this season (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 38 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .254 AVG .167 .306 OBP .221 .418 SLG .194 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 6 RBI 7 10/4 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings