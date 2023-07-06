Today's MLB lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

How to watch all the action in the MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Washington Nationals (34-52) host the Cincinnati Reds (48-39)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.304 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.304 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.290 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

WSH Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -119 -101 10.5

The Detroit Tigers (37-48) face the Oakland Athletics (25-63)

The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.258 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI)

DET Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -164 +140 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (46-41) play host to the Chicago Cubs (40-45)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.283 AVG, 10 HR, 42 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.283 AVG, 10 HR, 42 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.281 AVG, 5 HR, 43 RBI)

MIL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -113 -106 8

The Chicago White Sox (37-50) host the Toronto Blue Jays (46-40)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Thursday at 5:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.276 AVG, 25 HR, 49 RBI)

Luis Robert (.276 AVG, 25 HR, 49 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.312 AVG, 15 HR, 51 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -125 +105 9

The Tampa Bay Rays (57-32) host the Philadelphia Phillies (46-39)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.285 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI)

Wander Franco (.285 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.310 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)

TB Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -173 +145 8.5

The Miami Marlins (51-37) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.384 AVG, 3 HR, 41 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.384 AVG, 3 HR, 41 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.284 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

MIA Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -133 +112 8.5

The New York Yankees (48-39) host the Baltimore Orioles (50-35)

The Orioles will take to the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 11 HR, 36 RBI)

BAL Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -124 +104 9

The Cleveland Guardians (42-44) host the Kansas City Royals (25-62)

The Royals will take to the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.283 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI)

José Ramírez (.283 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.251 AVG, 13 HR, 45 RBI)

CLE Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -216 +180 9

The Boston Red Sox (44-43) play host to the Texas Rangers (51-36)

The Rangers will hit the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.252 AVG, 20 HR, 66 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.252 AVG, 20 HR, 66 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI)

TEX Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -139 +117 10

The Houston Astros (49-38) take on the Seattle Mariners (42-43)

The Mariners will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.293 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.293 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.251 AVG, 13 HR, 47 RBI)

The Arizona Diamondbacks (50-37) face the New York Mets (40-46)

The Mets will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.295 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.295 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.214 AVG, 25 HR, 58 RBI)

ARI Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -134 +114 10

The Los Angeles Dodgers (48-38) face the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-46)

The Pirates will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.268 AVG, 23 HR, 57 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.268 AVG, 23 HR, 57 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.273 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBI)

LAD Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -237 +195 9

