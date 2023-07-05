The Kansas City Royals and Freddy Fermin take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Target Field.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +200 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -250 +200 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 33 of the 53 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (62.3%).

Minnesota has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Minnesota has played in 87 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-44-5).

The Twins have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-19 19-24 23-18 21-24 35-32 9-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.