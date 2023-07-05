Twins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 5
Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (44-43) and Kansas City Royals (25-61) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on July 5.
The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (4-5, 4.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Alec Marsh (0-1, 11.25 ERA).
Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 33 (62.3%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has a record of 2-1 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The Twins have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota has scored 370 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.57 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|@ Orioles
|W 8-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Dean Kremer
|July 1
|@ Orioles
|W 1-0
|Bailey Ober vs Kyle Bradish
|July 2
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Sonny Gray vs Cole Irvin
|July 3
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Joe Ryan vs Austin Cox
|July 4
|Royals
|W 9-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Zack Greinke
|July 5
|Royals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Alec Marsh
|July 7
|Orioles
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Cole Irvin
|July 8
|Orioles
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tyler Wells
|July 9
|Orioles
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Kyle Gibson
|July 14
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
