Byron Buxton and Salvador Perez will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in baseball with 109 total home runs.

Minnesota's .399 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Twins rank 25th in the majors with a .232 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 22nd in runs scored with 361 (4.2 per game).

The Twins are 24th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.59 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.169).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

So far this season, Maeda does not have a quality start.

Maeda will look to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.3 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his six appearances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Braves L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Kolby Allard 6/30/2023 Orioles W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals - Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away - -

