Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

The Royals are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Twins (-200). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have put together a 32-20 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Minnesota has a 5-5 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 37 times this season for a 37-44-5 record against the over/under.

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-19 19-24 22-18 21-24 34-32 9-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.