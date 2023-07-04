Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (43-43) and Kansas City Royals (25-60) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 4.

The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (1-5, 6.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-8, 4.74 ERA).

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 32 (61.5%) of those contests.

Minnesota has entered 11 games this season favored by -190 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Minnesota ranks 22nd in the majors with 361 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

