Max Kepler -- hitting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .215 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Kepler has had a hit in 27 of 56 games this season (48.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 56), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 32 .260 AVG .183 .314 OBP .258 .455 SLG .394 7 XBH 9 4 HR 7 12 RBI 14 20/6 K/BB 26/9 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings